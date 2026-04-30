If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, head to Peddler's Village in Lahaska for the annual Strawberry Festival weekend.

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The Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village is May 2 and 3 from 11 AM - 6 PM

On both Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 from 11 AM - 6 PM, Peddler's Village will be filled with strawberries. You'll enjoy fresh strawberries, strawberry-themed foods and drinks, including strawberry pies, desserts, fritters, stuffed French toast, cobbler cookies, crunch donuts, snack cakes, and scones. There will also be food trucks to grab a bite.

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There will be family-friendly activities and games. There will be ax-throwing, kids crafts, face painting, gem-mining, and a mobile gel blaster battlefield. Don't miss the live entertainment. Catch the sounds of Martin and Kelly (Sunday, 3 - 6 PM), the Give & Take Jugglers, Rendition Jazz band, and more. The Peddler's Village shops will stay open until 8 PM on Saturday night.

There will be a pie-eating contest on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM

The old-fashioned strawberry pie-eating contest (Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM) will be quite the sight. So will "The Great Strawberry Strut" on Sunday. You're invited to dress up in your "berry best" strawberry-themed outfit, you may win a prize.

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Dozens of artists will be showcasing handmade items in the Artisan Marketplace on the Street Road Green. Look for handcrafted woodwork, unique jewelry, and other creations.

VIP Parking is available for Peddler's Village Strawberry Festival

VIP pre-paid parking passes are available for the Strawberry Festival. Click HERE for more information.

Admission is free for the Strawberry Festival

As always, admission to Peddler's Village festivals is free. For a schedule of events for the Strawberry Festival, click here.

Even after Strawberry Festival weekend, the top-notch restaurants in Peddler's Village will continue to serve strawberry-themed food and drinks every day in May.

Peddler's Village is a picturesque shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in Lahaska, PA.

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