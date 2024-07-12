It's such a fun time of year in Peddler's Village.

I know, I say that all the time. It's because they're always something fun going on in Peddler's Village, no matter what time of year it is.

Make plans to go this summer because you don't want to miss the big, amazing sand sculptures on display.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

You'll feel like you're "down the shore," as people from New Jersey say (including me).

For the third summer in a row, Peddler's Village hosted two world-renowned master sand sculpting teams to create one-of-a-kind sand sculptures.

There are five awesome sculptures for you, your family and friends to ohhh and ahhh over.

They are all modeled after fun summertime activities:

*Watching baseball

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

*Camping

*Going on an overseas adventure

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

*Playing games and solving puzzles

*Relaxing at the beach

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

I have a feeling these sand sculptures are much better than the ones I used to help my children make in Ocean City, NJ. How do they get the sand to stay like that? I need their secrets. Ha ha.

You can have more fun in the sandboxes set up around the Village, designed just for playing.

A family-friendly scavenger hunt kicks off Friday, July 12th. Follow Shelley Shovel and all the clues to victory. You'll get a prize for your efforts, along with a chance to win an overnight stay at the Golden Plough Inn, within Peddler's Village. Good luck!

Bob McGowan, CEO of Peddler's Village, is excited about the summer fun in the Village, "Since 2022, our sand sculpture displays have brought many visitors looking for free summer fun. We had so many requests to repeat the sand event that this year we decided to create a surprise display. We hope our visitors will enjoy it as much as we do."

The giant sand sculptures will be on display through August 31st.

For more information, click here.

