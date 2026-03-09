One of the sweetest annual events in Bucks County kicks off today (Monday, March 9), and this is one you don't want to miss.

The 7th Annual Peeps in the Village display is March 9 - April 12

With the weather warming up, I'm sure you can't wait to get outside, stretch your legs, and breathe in some fresh air. Now's the perfect time to bring your family and friends to Peddler's Village in Lahaska. The 7th Annual Peeps in the Village display and competition is going on now through April 12.

READ MORE: Specific plans revealed for redevelopment of Neshaminy Mall

There are over 100 Peeps art creations on display

There are over 100 pieces of art made from everyone's favorite springtime treat, Peeps. You'll see sculptures, dioramas, and wall art creations. I'm so excited to see the new creations this year. Make sure to visit during your child's spring break from school. It's so much fun to see.

Get our free mobile app

The Peeps in the Village competition and display is in the Visitors and Events Center

The Peeps creations will be housed in the Visitors and Events Center, the big red barn on the hill, off Street Road and Peddler's Lane. It's the same place where the gingerbread house display is during the holiday season.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

Spring is the perfect time to visit Peddler's Village. The snow is finally melting. The tulips and other spring flowers will be blooming. The grass is turning green again.

READ MORE: Peddler's Village popcorn shop expanding to Newtown

Here's a pro tip. Try to visit Peddler's Village during the week. The weekends tend to be much more crowded. Free admission.

Peddler's Village is an entertainment, shopping, dining, and lodging destination in Lahaska, PA.

17 Peeps Flavors That Will Have You Asking 'Who Buys This Stuff?' Seriously, who is requesting these flavors? Peeps have exploded with different variations and flavor combos. It isn't just about yellow and pink sugar-coated marshmallows any more. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll