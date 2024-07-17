If you love peaches (even if you don't) you won't want to miss the annual Peach Festival at Peddler's Village.

Peddler's Village Peach Festival is August 3rd & 4th

It's happening Saturday and Sunday, August 3rd and 4th from 11am - 6pm each day.

There will be fresh peaches galore, loads of peach-themed treats like peach crumb pies, fritters, and so much more.

Bring your family and friends for live music and entertainment throughout the weekend, plus, activities for children.

A Summer Sidewalk Sale will be throughout the Village

If you love a good sale, like I do, you'll love the summer sidewalk sale with many of the Village stores participating. It's a great time to get a head start on your holiday shopping, just saying.

There will be food trucks and the fabulous restaurants in Peddler's Village will be preparing and presenting peach-inspired food and beverage specials throughout the month of August.

Admission to the Peach Festival is free. Food, drinks, and some of the activities are pay-as-you-go.

I can't wait. It's going to be fun.

Fresh peaches remind me of my grandmother (we called her Grammie) making fresh peach jam. I couldn't wait to spread it on my toast each morning...it was absolutely delicious.

Sand Sculptures at Peddler's Village through August 31st

Oh, and while you're enjoying Peddler's Village I'm sure you'll notice the huge (and awesome) sand sculptures on display through the end of August.

Master sand sculpting teams have created five one-of-a-kind designs that will wow you.

The theme this year is fun summertime activities like camping, relaxing at the beach, playing games, solving puzzles, going on an oversees adventure, and of course, watching the Phillies. For more details, click here.

Make your plans now to go to the Peach Festival. Grab more details here.

