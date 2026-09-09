This is one of the best times of the year at Peddler's Village in Lahaska. I find myself saying that every season, though. There's always something fun going on at Peddler's Village. If you haven't been, get there pronto. It's a dining, shopping, lodging, and entertainment destination.

Scarecrows in the Village is going on now through October 26

One of my favorite traditions, Scarecrows in the Village, is going on right now. The 47th annual display kicked off on September 7th and runs through October 26th. This is quite a sight and one not to be missed. Make sure your phone is charged because you'll want to take a lot of pictures.

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Your entire family will love checking out the over 150 locally-made scarecrows while strolling along the beautiful brick pathways in the Village. Make sure to vote for your favorite scarecrows on the Peddler's Village mobile app.

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The Scarecrow Festival is September 19 and 20

The Scarecrow Festival will take place on Saturday, September 19th and Sunday, September 20th from 11 AM - 6 PM each day. Admission and parking are free. The Village shops will be open until 8 PM on Saturday night, so it would be the perfect time to get a jump on your holiday shopping.

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You can make your own scarecrow to bring home

During festival weekend, you'll also enjoy fall activities like pumpkin painting, live music, food and drinks scattered throughout the Village, and you can make your very own life-sized scarecrow. Yes, the popular scarecrow-making workshops will be back once again, where you can make your own scarecrow to take home. The event is rain or shine.

All the fall vibes are at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA. For more information, click here.

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