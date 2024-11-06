Looking forward to the holiday season? So am I.

One of the best places to kick it off is at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA.

Known for its festive atmosphere and holiday cheer, Peddler’s Village is the perfect spot to make memories with family and friends.

The holiday fun officially begins on Friday evening, November 15th, with the 24th annual Grand Illumination Celebration.

Starting at 4:30pm, this event draws visitors from all around, so it’s a good idea to arrive early and beat the traffic

Admission and parking are both free, making it easier to enjoy the night.

The highlight of the night happens at 6:15pm sharp, when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive to light up the Village.

You will be in awe as over one million lights come to life...it's holiday magic, for sure.

Carolers will be singing holiday songs, adding to the festive vibe. I'm sure you'll find yourself singing along.

The 40th Annual Gingerbread Competition & Display will officially open for all to see.

There will be over 100 creative and classic Gingerbread Houses on display, made by locals, in hopes of winning a prize and bragging rights. They'll be on display until January 19th at the Visitor and Event Center.

This is also a great time to start your holiday shopping.

Peddler's Village has over 60 specialty shops and boutiques, which will be open late, until 10pm, giving you plenty of time to check things off your gift list.

For many families, including mine, visiting Peddler’s Village during the holidays is a beloved tradition.

For more details and information, click here.

