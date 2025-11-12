Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA Lights Up For The Holidays This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year at Peddler's Village in Lahaska.
Peddler's Village Grand Illumination is November 14
Preparations are underway for the Grand Illumination Celebration on Friday night (November 14), followed by the Holiday Kickoff Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
You won't want to miss this festive event. Join the sing-alongs, listen to the carolers, and enjoy special musical performances, and of course, the lighting of the Village.
It's quite a sight as a million holiday lights are turned on to transform the Village into a Winter Wonderland like no other.
Did you know Peddler's Village is celebrating 25 years of holiday lights this year? Wow.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will switch the lights on at 6:15 PM
Santa and Mrs. Claus will do the honors once again this year and flip the switch to magically light the Village at 6:15 PM. It's breathtaking. Make sure your phone is charged, you'll want to take a ton of pictures.
The Gingerbread House Display opens Friday
The Gingerbread House Competition and Display officially opens on Friday night as well. This is a favorite of mine.
When you enter the Visitor and Event Center (the red barn on the hill), you'll immediately smell the fresh gingerbread. You'll be wowed by the creativity and skill that went into these masterpieces. Some of the houses will be decorated with ribbons since winning in one of the many categories.
Peddler's Village shops open until 10 PM on Friday, November 14
If you'd like to get a jump on your holiday shopping, you're in luck, the unique Village shops will be open until 10 PM on Friday night. There's something for everyone on the beautiful, winding, brick walkways throughout the Village.
Santa will be in Giggleberry Fair for pictures starting Friday too. Photo packages are available for purchase.
Holiday Kickoff Weekend is Saturday and Sunday
Saturday and Sunday, during the Village's Holiday Kickoff Weekend, there will be strolling live entertainment, outdoor food and drinks to enjoy, and more holiday surprises.
As always, parking and admission to Peddler's Village is free.
Bring your family and friends to experience Peddler's Village, a holiday destination. Trust me, you'll make the best memories.
My family and I can't wait to visit again this holiday season.
