A new law has just been put into effect in Pennsylvania that you need to know about. It’s common knowledge to know that distracted driving is never okay and that there are so many laws and fines regarding it.

Also, anything can be considered distracted driving. It could be anything as simple as eating, texting, changing your music on your phone, or even doing your makeup.

It’s so important to keep your full attention on the road while you’re driving, not only to avoid fines, but to ensure your own safety and the safety of drivers around you.

Driving is something that we tend to treat as second nature, but it can be extremely dangerous. It’s always important to keep your full attention on the road.

What is PA's New 'Paul Miller's Law'?

There’s a new law in Pennsylvania that has been put into effect called ‘Paul Miller’s Law’. It went into effect yesterday (6/5) and it bans the use of handheld devices while operating a vehicle, including when stopped at a red light in the state of Pennsylvania.

Paul Miller was a Scranton resident who was tragically killed in 2010 when involved in an accident where a tractor-trailer driver reached for his phone while driving.

It was a head-on collision. ‘Paul Miller’s Law’ is now active, but for the first year, if you get pulled over for having your cell phone in your hand, you’ll receive a warning. In 2026, drivers will start receiving $50 fines.

Make sure your phone is away at all times when driving!

