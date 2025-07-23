A new list is released each year that highlights the best and worst hospitals in different areas of the country. Leapfrog has officially released the stats for Spring 2025 and a lot of different Pennsylvania hospitals are getting some good recognition for being really amazing hospitals for patient safety.

"A" Grade Hospitals In Pennsylvania

These hospitals get ‘A’ grades, which means they’re rated very well.

The grades that you see come from patient reviews and different statistics like how safe the hospital is, how easily patients recover and other factors that contribute to patients having a pleasant experience.

Hospitals that get top grades are judged on things like how clean the building is, how well the staff treats patients, and if patients feel respected and cared for.

A few big things that contribute to a hospital's grade are things like how patients are treated by staff, how clean the facility is and the results of the patient’s overall care after their visit.

Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania

These stats also look at health data, such as infections like sepsis, which can happen after surgery if the hospital doesn’t follow crucial safety rules. Typically, hospitals with fewer infections and better safety records are ranked higher. The Leapfrog Safety Grade rankings help grade all of these hospitals on a grade scale, and it happens twice per year.

When you’re heading to the hospital, especially in an emergency, you don’t have time to research anything. You just want to know you’re going somewhere that’s safe and solid. That’s why knowing a hospital’s grade ahead of time can make a big difference. Whether it’s you or someone you love, it helps to feel confident about where you’re going for care.

