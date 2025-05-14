The wait is almost over.

The Patel Brothers grocery chain has announced the grand opening date of its newest location in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

Patel Brothers opening in Hamilton Township on May 23

The store's Facebook page reveals that doors will be opening on Friday, May 23.

You're invited to check out the new store starting at 10am.

The post reads, "We're bringing you the best in South Asian groceries, from fresh produce to beloved deli favorites. We can't wait to welcome you."

It's where Risoldi's grocery store was for years

The new Patel Brothers Hamilton is located at 3100 Quakerbridge Road, in The Court at Hamilton Station shopping center, where the Risoldi's grocery store once was.

I'm happy it won't be vacant anymore.

It will only take over some of Risoldi's old space, as the corner of the shopping center was turned into the new ShopRite Wines and Spirits of Mercerville (which was located across the street where the new Wawa is).

Did you know Patel Brothers is the largest Indian grocery chain in the United States? Wow.

Patel Brothers opened in 1974

It first opened way back in 1974 and has blown up in popularity since then with its Fresh Kitchen preparing fresh dishes and bakery items daily.

Locals are so excited to welcome the store to the area, and I'm sure it will be crowded as area residents stop by to take a look.

There's another Patel Brothers in East Windsor

There is another Patel Brothers location not that far away in the Target shopping center in East Windsor, off Route 130 South.

Patel Brothers' mission is, "to bring the best ingredients from South Asia right to your doorstep. With a wide variety of authentic regional grocery and spice products, we strive to reconnect people with the familiar flavors of India."

You'll see the slogan on the front of the store, "Celebrating Our Food...Our Culture."

My friends who have been there keep telling me how great the store is. I can't wait to check it out.

Patel Brothers Hamilton is located at 3100 Quakerbridge Road in the Mercerville section of Hamilton Township, NJ.

