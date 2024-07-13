If you've spent a considerable amount of time driving in Pennsylvania, you've probably seen (or done) this at least once. Passing on the right.

There are a series of laws regulating passing on the state's roadways, including the right and wrong way to overtake another car while driving in Pennsylvania.

Let's face it - Pennsylvania drivers aren't the most patient in the world. Sometimes if passing on the left isn't immediately possible, taking the right (slow) lane may seem like a tempting option. But you should think twice.

Is it illegal to pass on the right in Pennsylvania?

The answer is no, it's not illegal to pass a vehicle on the right in Pennsylvania, under the right circumstances.

According to PennDOT, you CAN pass a vehicle on the right:

When the driver you are passing is making or signaling a left turn, the driver of the passing vehicle must stay on the berm or shoulder.

When driving on a roadway with two or more marked traffic lanes in each direction.

And you CANNOT pass a vehicle on the right if you are:

Within 100 feet of or are crossing any intersection or railroad grade crossing unless an official traffic control device says you may.

Within 100 feet of any bridge, elevated structure, or tunnel.

Approaching or are on a curve or a hill crest (top) restricting your view of oncoming traffic.

On the shoulder of a multi-lane highway.

I can't tell you the amount of times drivers have whizzed past me going 80+ mph in the right lane on I-95. You never really expect it since the right lane is generally reserved for slower-moving vehicles.

It's important to observe and judge your circumstances accordingly, because brazenly passing on the right can result in accidents and serious injury. And it could very well get you a ticket if you're doing in the wrong way.

