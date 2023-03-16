A luxury hotel is coming to Bensalem, according to Phillyburbs.com.

After planning the project for over 10 years, Parx Casino finally got the approval it was looking for from the Bensalem Township Council to forge ahead with the construction of a hotel on Street Road for its many casino and entertainment venue guests.

The hotel will have 13 stories, 300 rooms, posh suites with unobstructed views of Philadelphia, a restaurant in the lobby and a rooftop restaurant (each holding 300 people), a banquet hall for weddings, business conferences and other special occasions holding 800 people, a coffee shop, spa and fitness center.

You'll be able to get back and forth easily between the new hotel and the casino by a new walkway.

Mike Meginniss, legal counsel for the future Parx Casino hotel said, "A hotel has always been a part of Parx casino's plans. This is a natural evolution of the site."

Even though the casino has an age restriction, the new Parx Casino Hotel will not, welcoming families and groups with younger members.

Groundbreaking is expected later on this year with the hope that the hotel opens in 2025.

For more information on this project, you can read the article in its entirety by clicking here.

Parx Casino is located at 2999 Street Road in Bensalem, PA. It's only 15 minutes from Philadelphia and easy to get to from 1-95, Route 1, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

