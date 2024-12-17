This Cookie Should Be Banned From Your PA Christmas Party

We are fully in the Christmas party season. It’s a time for festive drinks, Secret Santa gifts, and of course cheffing up some great food.

The only issue is, most of the time the dessert table at literally every holiday party is full of cookies.

Of course, you associate Christmas with cookies, but why is everyone bringing the exact same cookies to the function?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all about tradition.

I love a good cookie exchange as much as anyone, but there’s always that one cookie that seems to show up more often than Mariah Carey on the radio in December. It’s everywhere.

It’s on every plate. It’s like the holiday cookie version of that one relative who won’t stop talking about politics at your Christmas dinner table.

Here’s the thing, Christmas parties are stressful enough.

You’re trying to dress festively without looking like a human Christmas ornament, you’re wondering if your gift is good enough, and now you’re stressing about what to bring.

The last thing you want to do is show up with the most predictable cookie of the season.

READ MORE: Can You Leave Christmas Lights Up Year-Round in Pennsylvania?

The holidays are a good time to stand out whether it’s in your ugly sweater or your baking skills.

Trust me, if you walk in with this one cookie to your Pennsylvania Christmas party, chances are it’ll get buried under a mountain of the same kind 3 other people brought.

You don’t want to be the person who brings the “oh… another one” dessert. You want to bring something that shows you brought your A-game.

There are so many great Christmas cookies to make, why settle for the most overdone one?

Let’s leave this particular cookie behind in 2024 and give Pennsylvania Christmas parties the surprise they deserve.

What Is The Most Popular Christmas Cookie in Pennsylvania?

cookies sprinkle 2024 christmas cookies popular pennsylvania Canva loading...

According to Newsweek, the most popular Christmas cookie in Pennsylvania is Chocolate Sprinkle Cookies.

While you probably think this would be an awesome flavor of cookie to bring to your function since it’s probably so widely loved, it’s definitely overdone if the entire state can agree it’s the most popular.

Try and think out of the box this holiday season for your gatherings and bring something different, even though Chocolate Sprinkle Cookies are an amazing sweet treat.

The Most Annoying Christmas Songs for 2024 Not all Christmas songs are created equal and these are the ones Americans don't like to hear on repeat. List taken from FinanceBuzz , so complain to them if you don't agree. Gallery Credit: Stryker