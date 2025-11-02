Have you heard the news that Party City is reopening?

The party supply and costume retailer closed all of its locations earlier this year after 40 years, citing financial difficulties. Longtime customers were upset to see it go.

Party City is reopening inside another retail chain

But, now, the store will be popping up once again inside of another popular retail chain.

The store within a store concept isn't new. Toys R Us stores have started popping up again within some Macy's stores and Bed, Bath and Beyond will be in some Kirkland's stores.

Mini Party City stores will be within Staples stores

Soon, you'll see Party City mini-stores within Staples stores, 42 Freeway is reporting.

The Deptford Staples store is making room for Party City. Remodeling is expecting to begin soon. You won't miss it, as it will be near the front entrance, to the left, near the copy and printer section.

Two dedicated aisles and back wall of the left side of the store will be stocked with Party City products. No word on exactly what will be available again.

Other South Jersey Staples stores that are teaming up with Party City are Marlton, Cherry Hill, and Moorestown.

Hopefully, this project will be completed in time for the holidays, so you can grab what you need before entertaining.

And, yes, they will have balloons.

Welcome back, Party City.