This will be a great addition to the area.

Paris Baguette will be opening in Yardley

Paris Baguette, "Your neighborhood bakery café where smiles are served daily," is coming soon in Yardley. I saw the "coming soon" sign recently.

It will be in the Prickett Preserve Town Center

It will be located in Prickett Preserve, the new town center across from Shady Brook Farm, located at 930 Stoney Hill Road.

No matter what you're in the mood for, whether it be something sweet or savory, Paris Baguette has a big menu to choose from.

For your sweet tooth, you can indulge in donuts, cake slices, tarts, pastries, and other sweets.

You can get a breakfast sandwich, quiche, other sandwiches, savory pastries (ham & cheese), wraps, salads, Pizzetta, and so much more.

You can also grab a hot, iced, or frozen drink.

Browse the entire menu by clicking here.

Paris Baguette will join Wegmans, La Grange French Brasserie, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Duck Donuts, CVS, and others in the retail center.

Prickett Preserve has residential and retail space

Prickett Preserve also has residential space. There are luxury apartments with a two-story clubhouse and beautiful courtyard space.

No word on the exact opening date. It was supposed to be opening in early 2025, but it's not nearly ready yet, and it's already mid-2025.

If you'd like to check out Paris Baguette now so you can see what it's all about before it opens in Yardley, you can visit the Princeton location on Nassau Park Boulevard.

I'll let you know when I hear a grand opening date.

