Ahhh, progress.

The third of four new eateries coming to a new strip of the popular Nassau Park shopping center on Route 1 in West Windsor has opened.

Paris Baguette has a big "Now Open" sign out front and was welcoming customers when I drove by this morning (Thursday, May 16th).

Paris Baguette is the perfect way to start your day. It's described as, "Your neighborhood bakery café serving pastries, warm breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads, stunning cakes and expertly brewed drinks."

Sounds like my kind of place.

Bluestone Lane and Just Salad opened back in February. Both have already attracted a crowd.

This is Bluestone Lane's first Mercer County location.

It's an Australian inspired coffee shop and café featuring an all day brunch menu, bowls (which are very trendy right now), sandwiches, pastries, and other snacks.

I love the vibe. It's the perfect place to bring your laptap and get some work done while enjoying a delicious meal or you can meet your friends to catch up and chill.

Like I said, this is Bluestone's first Mercer County location. There are two other NJ locations in Hoboken and Jersey City. There are also three locations in Philadelphia.

Just Salad is a fast casual restaurant specializing in build-your-own salads, bowls, wraps, soups, avocado toast, and smoothies.

The menu is tailored to your specific lifestyle whether you're keto, paleo, gluten free, vegan, or climatarian.

The fourth and final restaurant that will be occupying the new strip of Nassau Park is Mezah. It's a Mediterranean grill with the slogan, "Seriously good food, made from scratch."

It's a make-your-own bowl place with your choice of proteins, greens, grains, toppings, sauces, and then sides, sweets, and drinks.

No word on when Mezah will be opening. I'll let you know when I find out.

Mezah just opened in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 in Hamilton Township.

