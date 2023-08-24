A Paranormal Circus Show Is Coming To The Neshaminy Mall

A super fun and spooky event is coming to the Bucks County area just in time for the Halloween season! The Paranormal Cirque is making its way to Bensalem this September and October and you can get your tickets already!

This is one of those circus shows that travels around the country and does a ton of pop-up shows, normally in mall parking lots. It’s a sort of “if you know, you know” type of event.

There are a few different types of these shows that travel around, that pop up in different mall parking lots and if you’ve had the chance to get tickets and check them out, you know they’re really good!

There are some amazing performers that are a part of these shows so I would totally recommend getting tickets when they come into your area. If this is the same sort of show I have seen in the past, it’s such a great show.

To get to your seats, there’s a haunted house-styled set up where there are actors hiding throughout the entrance and it really gets you ready to watch the performance.

Also, the fact that it’s going to be happening September 28 - October 1 of this year in Bensalem is perfect! It’s right in the beginning of spooky season and it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit without breaking the bank.

Tickets for the shows at the Neshaminy Mall are on sale now on the Paranormal Cirque website and there 6 shows to get tickets from right now. Tickets range from $20 to $60, but honestly, no matter where you sit during this show, it’s a great seat.

Just a disclaimer, nobody under the age of 13 will be allowed to attend the show, and guests that are 13-17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Paranormal Cirque III will hit Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem from September 28 - October 1.

Get your tickets here!

