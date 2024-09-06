Wow! The Oldest Family Run Restaurant in America is in Robbinsville, NJ
Wow, I never realized a Mercer County, NJ restaurant holds a very special title.
This restaurant has made many "best of" lists for good reason.
I've been to this place many times, and am a big fan, many locals are, and visitors from all over.
Although, I have to admit I didn't realize the history of this quaint place.
Have you heard of Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville?
I bet you have, even if you haven't eaten there.
Nick and Michael Azzaro recently posted on Facebook that they're celebrating their 11th year in Robbinsville.
Before that, the popular pizza place was in New Jersey's capital city, Trenton.
According to Papa's website, the restaurant was established way back in 1912. Wow.
It was located on Butler Street back in the day.
Then, in 1945 it moved to Chambers Street.
Papa's stayed at that location until 2013 when it moved out of Trenton to Robbinsville.
Papa's is all about family. This is where the special title comes in that I mentioned earlier.
Three generations of the Papa and Azzaro families have kept this business running, earning them the title of the "Oldest Continuously Family Run Restaurant in the United States."
Impressive.
The pizza is amazing with a thin, crispy crust, my favorite kind of crust.
Papa's is known for not only its tomato pies, but also its mustard pie.
I know what you're thinking but, I've been told don't knock it until you try it.
Stop by and give it a try, and say hi to the family.
Check out this family's history by clicking here.
Papa's Tomato Pies is located on Main Street in Robbinsville.
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker