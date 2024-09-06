Wow, I never realized a Mercer County, NJ restaurant holds a very special title.

This restaurant has made many "best of" lists for good reason.

I've been to this place many times, and am a big fan, many locals are, and visitors from all over.

Although, I have to admit I didn't realize the history of this quaint place.

Have you heard of Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville?

Google Google loading...

I bet you have, even if you haven't eaten there.

Nick and Michael Azzaro recently posted on Facebook that they're celebrating their 11th year in Robbinsville.

Get our free mobile app

Before that, the popular pizza place was in New Jersey's capital city, Trenton.

Papa's Tomato Pies via Facebook Papa's Tomato Pies via Facebook loading...

According to Papa's website, the restaurant was established way back in 1912. Wow.

It was located on Butler Street back in the day.

Papa's Tomato Pies via Facebook Papa's Tomato Pies via Facebook loading...

Then, in 1945 it moved to Chambers Street.

Papa's stayed at that location until 2013 when it moved out of Trenton to Robbinsville.

Papa's is all about family. This is where the special title comes in that I mentioned earlier.

Three generations of the Papa and Azzaro families have kept this business running, earning them the title of the "Oldest Continuously Family Run Restaurant in the United States."

Impressive.

The pizza is amazing with a thin, crispy crust, my favorite kind of crust.

Papa's Tomato Pie via Facebook Papa's Tomato Pie via Facebook loading...

Papa's is known for not only its tomato pies, but also its mustard pie.

I know what you're thinking but, I've been told don't knock it until you try it.

Photo by N. Kulak Photo by N. Kulak loading...

Stop by and give it a try, and say hi to the family.

Check out this family's history by clicking here.

Papa's Tomato Pies is located on Main Street in Robbinsville.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker