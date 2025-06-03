Two Popular Bucks County, PA Businesses Team Up For New Collaboration
Oh, this is great news.
Two Bucks County businesses have teamed up
Two of your favorite local businesses in Bucks County just announced a new collaboration.
Now you can get one of your favorite savory treats at one of your favorite spots for sweets.
READ MORE: Bucks County's first CAVA is coming soon
I love this. What a smart idea.
The two eateries that have teamed up are Nina's Waffles and Papa's Pretzels in Bristol.
I'm sure you know how good Papa's Pretzels are. Well, now you can get them at certain Nina's Waffles locations.
The Doylestown and Dublin Nina's Waffles locations will carry Papa's Pretzels
The two Nina's Waffles shops where Papa's Pretzels are available are Doylestown and Dublin.
There are two savory Bavarian pretzel flavors for you to choose from.
Of course, you'll get to choose your favorite dipping sauces too.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders are available too
Also available are their Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders, in what looks like a pretzel bun.
I haven't tried them yet, but I plan to soon. They look delicious.
We're living in times now where everyone loves convenience. I admit, I do too.
READ MORE: Live in PA? Stop wearing these 4 colors and mosquitoes will leave you alone
To be able to get two of your favorite things in one place is great.
I know Papa's Pretzels are usually dipped into sauces appropriate for pretzels like gooey cheese, honey mustard, or yellow mustard, but I wonder what a pretzel dipped into some delectable Nina's ice cream would taste like. Hmmm.
I'm sure it would be fabulous.
Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST
10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania
Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST