Oh, this is great news.

Two Bucks County businesses have teamed up

Two of your favorite local businesses in Bucks County just announced a new collaboration.

Now you can get one of your favorite savory treats at one of your favorite spots for sweets.

I love this. What a smart idea.

The two eateries that have teamed up are Nina's Waffles and Papa's Pretzels in Bristol.

I'm sure you know how good Papa's Pretzels are. Well, now you can get them at certain Nina's Waffles locations.

The Doylestown and Dublin Nina's Waffles locations will carry Papa's Pretzels

The two Nina's Waffles shops where Papa's Pretzels are available are Doylestown and Dublin.

There are two savory Bavarian pretzel flavors for you to choose from.

Of course, you'll get to choose your favorite dipping sauces too.

Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders are available too

Also available are their Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders, in what looks like a pretzel bun.

I haven't tried them yet, but I plan to soon. They look delicious.

We're living in times now where everyone loves convenience. I admit, I do too.

To be able to get two of your favorite things in one place is great.

I know Papa's Pretzels are usually dipped into sauces appropriate for pretzels like gooey cheese, honey mustard, or yellow mustard, but I wonder what a pretzel dipped into some delectable Nina's ice cream would taste like. Hmmm.

I'm sure it would be fabulous.

