Sorry to have gotten your hopes up, but the grand opening of the new Panda Express in Langhorne has been delayed.

The grand opening of Panda Express in Langhorne will be in early 2026

I told you that the expected opening date was November 19 for the fast casual restaurant, but now it will be sometime in early 2026.

It won't open for a few more months

A spokesperson for Panda Express didn't give a reason for the delay (construction started over a year ago), but did say we will have to wait a few more months. Good things come to those who wait, right?

It's where Langhorne Speedway Diner used to be

The restaurant was built in the space where Langhorne Speedway Diner once was. It was torn down to make way for the new Panda Express.

It's over 2,500 square feet and has a drive-thru lane for grab-and-go service. There's also room to expand with another drive-thru lane down the road if needed.

Two drive-thru lanes are becoming more and more popular at fast-food places. Mobile ordering is a big trend now. You place your order online or on the restaurant app and head to the mobile order-only line to pick it up. The other drive-thru lane is for those who haven't pre-ordered.

It will be the second Bucks County location

When it finally opens, this Panda Express will be the second one in Bucks County. There's one on Horizon Boulevard in Trevose.

Hang tight. I'll let you know when the new grand opening date will be.

Panda Express, famous for its American-Chinese food, is located at 2029 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, PA.