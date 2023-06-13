This Visionary Mexican/Italian Fusion Restaurant Will Replace The Tortilla Press in Collingswood, NJ!

The former location of a beloved mexican cantina is getting a new beginning!

This happened so fast! Just weeks after it was announced that The Tortilla Press, located at 703 Haddon Ave in Collingswood New Jersey was permanently closing, the building now has new owners! Paloma Restaurante will be taking over the building!

It sounds like Paloma Restaurant will serve serve similiar cuisine to its predecessor, but with a twist! “Where Mexico City Meets Rome” is their calling card, so it sounds like they’re be serving up a delicious fusion of Mexican and Italian food. Which is SUPER unique! For those adventurous foodies out there, this place will be a must try.

Acccording to 42 Freeway, Paloma Restaurante is the vision of three chef partners, hailing from different areas of South Jersey; Chef Tim Dedja from The Boiling House in Cherry Hill, Chef Jorg from Orale Tacos in Blackwood, and designer Aurora Vojnika who will be handling the interior design!

When will Paloma Restaurante open?

As of June 13, there’s no word yet on an exact date, as planning is still in its early stages, but we do have a decent timeline. They’ll be busy totally remodeling and reimagining the space for a few months, and then they’re hopeful for a Labor Day Weekend opening. Fingers crosssed!

And FYI, if you’re still missing Tortilla Press, you can hit up their other location at 7716 Maple Avenue in Pennsauken!

This is so exciting to see a new visionary restaurant coming to the beloved space in the middle of a thriving culinary scene in Camden County. Are you excited to try Restaurante Paloma?

