If you're anything like me, you're a big fan of traditions.

I'm excited to tell you the date is set for a popular holiday tradition that's become a favorite for so many over the years in downtown Princeton.

Palmer Square, Princeton Tree Lighting is November 28

Make sure to save the date. The Palmer Square Annual Tree Lighting will be on Friday evening, November 28.

READ MORE: Check out this holiday drive-thru in Ringoes this holiday season

The fun begins at 2:30 in the afternoon as Iceicephilly carve baby grand pianos out of ice. You won't want to miss this amazing sight. Then, the Flying Ivories will actually play the ice pianos during a dueling pianos show leading up to the tree lighting.

There will be live entertainment

There will be more entertainment at 5 PM as Epic Soul Band performs. The Princeton High School choir will be there too, singing holiday songs.

Palmer Square - Princeton, NJ via Facebook Palmer Square - Princeton, NJ via Facebook loading...

Santa will be making an appearance to light the iconic Palmer Square tree (usually around 5:45 PM).

Get our free mobile app

Any guesses as to how many lights it takes to light it up? Usually around 32,000 lights. Wow.

Get some holiday shopping in town while you're there

Of course, you can get a jump start on your holiday shopping while you're in town. There are so many wonderful and unique shops. Grab a bite to eat before the evening is over. Princeton is loaded with fabulous restaurants.

READ MORE: Here's when Santa arrives at MarketFair in Princeton

If you've never experienced the Palmer Square Annual Tree Lighting, this would be a great year to start a new tradition with family and friends. You won't be disappointed.

There's an excitement in the air. I'm sure you'll be feeling jolly.

I would get to town a little early to give yourself time for parking.

For more information, click here.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer