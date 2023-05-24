Here's something fun to do this summer. Palmer Square, in downtown Princeton is hosting Movie Nights on the Green, according to Palmer Square's website.

I love living life outside in the summer, so this sounds great to me. I'm texting my friends to tell them to save the dates.

Bring your chairs, blankets, pillows, whatever you need to get comfortable and enjoy family friendly movies under the stars On the Green, in front of The Nassau Inn, with beautiful Palmer Square as the backdrop. I love the chill vibe in Palmer Square and so will you.

Put a in your phone. The first Movie Night on the Green will be Friday, July 14th at 8:15pm. The featured movie will be Freaky Friday. On Friday, August 4th the popular Disney Pixar movie, Luca will be shown.

Admission is free. Parking is available in the Hulfish or Chambers garages. It's only $5 after 4pm. Then, it's only a short walk to the Green at Palmer Square.

If I were you, I'd head into Princeton early and do a little shopping at the many upscale shops or grab something to eat and drink before the movie. There are so many fantastic places to choose from. Enjoy al fresco dining or you can order to-go meals and dine while you watch the movie.

For more information on these events and more, click here.

On the Green at Palmer Square is located at 40 Nassau Street in Princeton, NJ.

See you this summer On the Green.

