It's been a very tough afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County for commuters. Traffic has been at a standstill since about 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Unfortunately, as of 6:30 p.m. it hasn't gotten too much better.

The accident, which was reported near milemarker 350 on the eastbound side of the highway in Bensalem, PA, appeared to involve a dump truck and a passenger van. Both vehicles appeared to sustain very serious damage in the crash. You can view it here via 6abc's Chopper 6:



As of 5:30 p.m., no lanes were getting by. But that changed as of 6:00 p.m.

Crews appeared to be able to open one lane so the far right line is getting by. Heavy heavy delays remind in the area, however. The westbound side of the roadway is getting by without some rubbernecking delays.

Reports say that three people were taken to an area hospital, but the exact nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.