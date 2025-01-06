Who says dive bars are just for cheap drinks and a good 'ole time?

All over America, unassuming bars are becoming hot spots for surprising, mouth-watering meals that are local game-changers.

In a recent survey of 3,000 bar regulars by Geek Nexus, dive bars across the United States are being discovered as a hidden "culinary revolution" unfolds.

You'll want to take a look at these spots and may want to switch up where you hang on, or remember the dive bars you want to seek out while traveling in the future.

Forget about just the beer company neon signs and old, creaky bar stools; some dive bars are now offering food that’s as bold and unique as their charm.

This new food trend has even earned a catchy name. It's being referred to as Grunge Gourmet. I like it.

It’s all about unpretentious and delicious dishes that leave customers coming back for more.

While some bar-goers want to keep their favorite spots a secret, these bars are becoming culinary destinations for people from all over.

In Pennsylvania, three local dive bars made the list of Top 120 Dive Bars in America with Great Food.

Tattooed Mom in Philadelphia l anded at #23 on the list, the highest of any of the Pennsylvania dive bars.

It's on South Street in the city. Check out the innovative cocktail below.

Uncle 80's Dive Bar

Uncle 80’s Dive Bar is on North Church Street in Hazelton and sits at #94.

I need those tacos in my life.

Dirty Ol’ Tavern in Lancaster came in at #109

It located on South Prince Street and the sign out front screams dive bar, the whole place does.

Dirty Ol' Tavern is known for its delicious roast beef and ham sandwiches.

These bars are proof that amazing food can come from unexpected places, places where the food isn’t fancy, but it’s made with heart and creativity, according to the survey.

Dive bars have evolved beyond being just places to grab a drink; they’re now part of the American food scene too.

READ MORE: This is the most irresistible Italian Restaurant in PA

So, whether you’re craving an inventive menu or a taste of local flavors, these dive bars are the places to go, showing you that great meals don’t have to come from fine dining establishments.

To check out the full list of dive bars with some seriously awesome food, click here.

