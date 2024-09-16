I know this isn't something you ever want to think about but, you really shouldn't ignore it either.

Sexually transmitted infections (STI) are everywhere these days.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the rate of transmission is at an all-time high, as of 2021.

STIs don't discriminate.

Sexually transmitted infections are the highest they've ever been for males and females in all races and in all ethnic groups.

The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) released a shocking statistic.

The combined number of cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia was over 2.54 million in 2021.

That number was even higher than the 2.4 million cases in 2020.

You need to be careful who you're getting intimate with.

According to Healthline, there are steps you can take to avoid getting a sexually transmitted infection.

1. You need to have an honest talk with anyone who may become a sexual partner of yours about his or her sexual history.

2. Both sexual partners need to get tested before having sex.

3. Don't have sex if you've been drinking or doing drugs.

4. Get vaccinations for HPV, Hepatitis A and B.

5. Think about taking pre-exposure prophylaxis. If you don't know what that is, it's medication an HIV negative person takes to help protect them from getting HIV.

6. Use a condom every time you have sex.

Getting tested before having sex is so important because many people who have an STI don't realize it.

Some parts of the United States see higher rates of transmission than others.

