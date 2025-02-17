There’s nothing better than already knowing what your dinner plans are for the week.

It lifts such a weight off of your shoulders when you don’t have to brainstorm with your family during the day what’s on the menu that night.

It’s always just best to get the planning and shopping out of the way at the beginning of the week if you can and just enjoy the meals as they come.

With that being said, it’s always awesome when you discover a new delicious yet easy meal to make for dinner.

Sheet pan bakes and one-pot meals are such a win on busy days, so whenever you can make dinner easier for yourself totally take advantage of the opportunity.

There’s a secret at Whole Foods that will take a random Friday night dinner and make it super bougie.

Whole Foods $1 Oyster Deals For Customers

Did you know that your local Whole Foods sells oysters for just $1 a piece on Fridays?

You can treat yourself to a super upscale meal on a budget just by heading to Whole Foods on a Friday. The promotion is a 12 for $12 deal, which means each oyster only equals $1.

You have to be in the store to take advantage of the offer and you must get a minimum of 12 oysters according to their official site.

Can All Customers Take Advantage of Whole Foods' $1 Oyster Promotion?

The deal is available for all customers, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you could even get your hands on additional deals.

You can buy them whole and shuck them yourself at home, but there’s also an option to have them shucked in the store for you as well.

If you’re trying to be bougie on a budget for dinner this week, take advantage of thiis hack because it’s food sure the best bang for your buck!

