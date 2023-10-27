Bought Oysters in PA Lately? You Might Want to Throw Them Away

Have you bought oysters in Pennsylvania recently? You might want to toss them.

Future Seafood is recalling a distribution of oysters that were given to restaurants and retailers due to possible contamination of salmonella and e. coli, according to Philly Voice. These oysters were distributed through Oct 16 in 10 different states including Pennsylvania.

The FDA issued this warning:

"The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to sell and to dispose of oysters and consumers not to eat oysters from Future Seafoods, Inc. (PE 4217 SP), Prince Edward Island, Canada, from harvest area PE9B on 10/10/2023, and shipped on 10/10/2023 to importers in FL, MA, MD, ME, PA, and VA, due to the possible presence of Salmonella and E. coli."

Here are the states that are being warned about these oysters:

Florida

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

The restaurants and retailers who purchased this distribution of oysters from Future Seafood are urged to pull them on the shelves and throw them away. If you brought any of them home, toss them.

When you buy raw oysters, usually the correct thing to do would be to freeze or eat them as soon as possible, so it may already be too late for you if you bought a batch of these. But on the off chance you haven't, it's a safer bet to toss them just to be sure!

