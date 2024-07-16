Ice cream from a very popular ice cream shop in Bucks County, PA is now available down the shore (spoken like a true Jersey Girl).

Owowcow is expanding (sort of) to Cape May, New Jersey, according to Philly Voice.

The sweet treat shop was founded in Ottsville. It has four locations in Pennsylvania (Newtown, Chalfont, Easton, and Ottsville) and one location in New Jersey (Lambertville).

When I say Owowcow is "expanding" to Cape May, what I mean is you'll be able to get Owowcow ice cream at a few spots in Cape May...sounds good to me.

Owowcow has a new partnership with Cape Resorts.

Look for customer-favorite Owowcow treats at Tommy's Folley Cafe, The Rusty Nail Restaurant, and The Market at Beach Plum Farm.

Tommy's Folley Cafe is in Congress Hall and will be offering eight Owowcow ice cream flavors: Madagascar Vanilla, I Hate Chocolate, blueberry lemon, Cookie Monstah, cookies & cream, almond coconut, cinnamon Bourbon, and vegan vanilla caramel.

The Rusty Nail is at the Beach Shack hotel on Beach Avenue. You can grab ice cream pops and ice cream sandwiches there, as well as "Bowowcow" ice cream for your pup.

Owowcow pints will be in stock at the Market at Beach Plum Farm on Stevens Street. The article says they're working on creating an ice cream flavor with ingredients sourced from the Beach Plum Farm.

If you know Owowcow's owner, John Fezzuoglio, the ice cream's expansion into Cape May shouldn't be a surprise...that's where he vacations.

Fezzuoglio says, "The work we do with local farms is the core of our business. We integrate the finest, freshest ingredients picked at the peak of perfection into our ice creams, and we're really excited to utilize Jersey blueberries, peaches, and tomatoes in to our products this summer. There's really no other ice cream brand like us at the Jersey Shore."

I'll be headed down there soon to check it out.

PS. Owowcow was just voted #3 on the Best Ice Cream in America list.

