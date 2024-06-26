Whoa, this is a huge honor.

An ice cream shop with locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been named among the best in America by USA Today.

This charming place has been on my ice cream bucket list for years. It has the most creative flavors.

Now, being voted among the best in the United States, is another reason to get there ASAP.

OwowCow in NJ & PA Named Among Best Ice Cream Shops in America

With locations in New Hope, Newtown, Doylestown, Wrightstown, Easton, Chalfont, Ottsville, and Lambertville, NJ, it's OwowCow.

OwowCow's post read, "The results are in. We are pleased to announce that we are USA Today's number 3 ice cream shop in America and number 1 on the east coast. We want to extend our gratitude to our loyal customers, local farms, and our staff for all of your support."

If you haven't been to OwowCow, you should give it a try. It's been around since 2009. They make all of their own ice cream every day in small batches using local, natural, and organic products from nearby farms in Bucks County, PA.

Ok, let's talk flavors.

You'll get to pick from 24 ice cream flavors.

Twelve of those flavors are made by hand all year long and always available. They're called the "core" flavors.

They are: House Vanilla, I Hate Chocolate, Strawberry, Cashew Caramel, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Cookie Monstah, Sweet Honey Cream, Blueberry Lemon, Almond Coconut Chocolate Chip, Espresso, Honey Lavender.

Wow.

So unique. Don't they sound delicious? I would have a hard time choosing.

The other twelve flavors are monthly and seasonal specials.

OwowCow also offers vegan ice cream and dairy-free sorbet.

There's a reason OwowCow was voted among the best in America. Get there, fast.

Congratulations. I'll be there soon.

