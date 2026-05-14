Movie Nights on the Green are back for summer 2026 in downtown Princeton. The dates and movies have been announced, with a special patriotic celebration before the first Movie Night on the Green of the season. Read on for details.

There will be movies on the Green in Palmer Square in Princeton this summer

Grab a blanket or chair and some friends and head to Palmer Square. Look for the big, pop-up inflatable screen set up on the Green (near the Nassau Inn). Make a night of it. Go early and browse the shops, grab dinner from one of the local restaurants (there are so many outstanding places to choose from) and either dine in, or bring your food back to the Green for a picnic style dinner before the movie.

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There's a Movie Night on the Green date set for each of the summer months, June, July, and August.

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The first Movie Night on the Green is June 26 with a Backyard BBQ

The first one is on Friday, June 26. The movie is National Treasure. Make sure to arrive early that evening so you don't miss the patriotic Backyard BBQ. It's a part of Palmer Square's 250th celebrations. There will be good ole' American BBQ favorites that you can purchase like hamburgers, hot dogs, and more. The Fryboys will be playing live music from 6 - 8 PM. The movie will begin around 8:30 PM.

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The next Movie on the Green is Friday, July 17. The movie is the Disney classic...Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The movie begins around 8:30 PM. You're welcome to picnic on the Green.

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The final Movie on the Green is Friday, August 14. The Wizard of Oz will be shown around 8:30 PM.

This is a great way to kick off your weekend. On the Green at Palmer Square is located at 40 Nassau Street in Princeton, NJ.

QUIZ: Can You Identify These Awesome '80s Movies From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? From a stranded alien trying to phone home to a group of kids on a treasure hunt, see how many of these iconic ’80s blockbusters you can recognize from a single freeze frame. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz