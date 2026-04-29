This is so exciting. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping in Mercer County this week. Don't miss your chance to see it in person.

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Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stopping at two Mercer County grocery stores

The iconic, hot dog shaped car will be making an appearance at two popular grocery stores in the area. Tell your friends, stop by, take some pictures, and grab a free hot dog. Do you like ketchup, mustard, or relish on yours? I'm a ketchup girl.

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You can see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at McCaffrey's Food Markets

So, where will the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile be? McCaffrey's Food Markets. Keep reading for more details.

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See the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at McCaffrey's West Windsor on April 30

It will be quite a sight. The Wienermobile will be at the McCaffrey's Food Market on Princeton - Hightstown Road in West Windsor on Thursday (April 30) from 1 PM - 5 PM. Go see it. There will be free hot dogs.

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On May 1, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at McCaffrey's Princeton

Then, the next day (Friday, May 1st) it will be at McCaffrey's Food Market in the Princeton Shopping Center on North Harrison Street in Princeton.

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It's already been spotted in the area. On Wednesday (April 29th), locals have been reporting in community Facebook groups that it was cruising on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, near Whitehead Road in the afternoon.

The first Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was made way back in 1936 in Chicago. It was 13-feet long. It was the idea of Carl G. Mayer, nephew of Oscar Mayer. Now, there are six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles that travel across the country, turning heads, driven by Hotdoggers.

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Don't miss the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at McCaffrey's Food Markets in West Windsor on April 30 and Princeton on May 1. Times for both days are from 1 PM - 5 PM.

America's Most and Least Affordable Grocery Stores This ranking comes from Consumer Reports , which basically filled up the same grocery cart at stores across the country, mixing name brands and store brands, then compared how each total stacked up against Walmart’s prices. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow