A legendary reporter known for their years on TV in Philadelphia has died.

Philadelphia Mourns Orien Reid

Orien Reid, a former reporter at channel 10 in Philadelphia, has died. Reid worked at Channel 10 (as both a CBS station and an NBC affiliate) from the late ‘70s until the mid-‘90s. She was primarily an investigative reporter who was beloved in the city for her work uncovering fraud and scams.

Reid was a Beloved Investigative Reporter

Her investigative work was wide ranging and very well respected in the entire industry for putting the consumer and Philadelphians first in her tireless reporting. Reid reported on home security fraud, fortune teller scams, food industry risks and more.

She broke ground in a field for her work and received several Emmy nominations and other awards in her career as a television reporter.

At the time of her induction, they noted that she formed a media consulting business, Consumer Connection. It “allowed her to serve as consumer spokesperson for Wakefern Food Corporation, the parent company of ShopRite Supermarkets,” they said, noting she retired from that position around 2018.

Orien Reid’s Work Beyond TV

Reid also dedicated much of her life to volunteer work with the Alzheimer’s Association. She organized Memory Walks, which raised funds in the Greater Philadelphia region and served as a chair of the National Board for the organization.

When Did Orien Reid Pass Away?

In recent years Reid lived in the King of Prussia area with her husband. Her family confirmed the news of her death to NBC 10 on Thursday. They say she passed away on Tuesday (June 17), 2025. There weren’t too many more details available about her passing as of Wednesday afternoon.

