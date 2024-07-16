SPOILERS: A Sneak Peak at Olivia Rodrigo’s Philadelphia Setlist for ‘The Guts Tour’ at The Wells Fargo Center
We've been waiting for this moment since the SECOND the show was announced. It's going to be one of summer 2024's hottest shows in the ENTIRE City of Philadelphia, and it's finally (almost) here!
Olivia Rodrigo brings 'The Guts World Tour' to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday, July 19, 2024.
Some fans want to know EVERYTHING (including the setlist).
But we also understand that some other fans don't want to know everything, so we'll warn you you that there may be MANY spoilers posted below about the setlist.
What Is Olivia Rodrigo's Philadelphia Setlist?
Here's the setlist we're expecting to see performed by Olivia Rodrigo on Friday night in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center:
bad idea right?
ballad of a homeschooled girl
vampire
traitor
drivers license
(keep scrolling)
teenage dream
pretty isn’t pretty
love is embarrassing
making the bed
Logical
(keep scrolling)
enough for you
lacy
jealousy, jealousy
Can't Catch Me Now
happier
(keep scrolling)
Favorite crime
deja vu
(keep scrolling)
the grudge
brutal
obsessed
all-american bitch
Encore:
good 4 u
get him back!