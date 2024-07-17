Win Last-Minute Tickets to See Olivia Rodrigo in Philly!

94.5 PST is thrilled to welcome Olivia Rodrigo to Philly for the COMPLETELY sold out 'Guts Tour', as it hits The Wells Fargo Center in Philly THIS FRIDAY (July 19).

We know how difficult it has been to get tickets to this show, so we have one last chance for you to win tickets!

How to Win Tickets to See Olivia Rodrigo in Philly?

We're spilling our guts every hour on Thursday (July 18) for your chance to win the completely sold out tickets!

At the start of every hour (6 am until 6:59 p.m.), we'll play an O-Rod song. When you hear it... be listening for that hour's Guts Code Word. Enter it below on the 94.5 PST app for your chance to win.

Win Olivia Rodrigo Philly Tickets Composite via Getty & Canva loading...

Codes must be entered on the 94.5 PST app. Don't have it? Download it now and keep listening to 94.5 PST. The more codes you enter, the more chances you have to win!

The best part? We've got TWO pairs of tickets left, so there will actually be TWO winners.

Chris & the Crew will call the winners LIVE on Friday at 8 a.m!