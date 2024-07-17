Concert Guide & FAQ – Everything You Need to Know for Olivia Rodrigo in Philly

This. Is. It. The hottest concert tour of Summer 2024 is coming to Philly (for one night only) this Friday night (July 19).

Olivia Rodrigo kicks off the second U.S. leg of the ‘Guts World Tour’ on Friday night (July 19) at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Olivia Rodrigo in Philly

Tickets have been completely and utterly sold out, so of course, there’s a LOT of demand for this show. From setlist to parking info and opening acts, we’ve put together a list of EVERYTHING you’ll want to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert in Philadelphia, Pa?

The doors to the Wells Fargo Center will open at 6:30 p.m. Venue officials say that “show” starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

We expect the opening act — PinkPantheress — to hit the stage pretty close to 7:30 p.m., with their performance wrapping around 8:00 p.m.

What Time Will Olivia Rodrigo Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the Guts World Tour back in February, and we’ve been stalking the nightly show details to see when Olivia hits the stage.

It looks like Olivia should take the stage right around 8:30 p.m.

By the way, if you’re an adult planning on tailgating in Xfinity Live! Don’t cut it too close cause she’s pretty consistent about coming out near 8:30 p.m.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

If you’re a parent, dropping your kids off at the show we know you need to know when to expect it to wrap up: It looks like Olivia should finish performing between 10:10 and 10:20 p.m.

What is the Setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ Concert in Philly?

We dug into Olivia Rodrigo’s setlist to see what we can expect on July 19, 2024. However, we know that not everyone likes to have that information spoiled.

So you can click here to view it, but it will contain spoilers.

This, of course, may be helpful if you need a mid-show bathroom break!

Are Tickets Still Available for Olivia Rodrigo’s Philly Concert?

Olivia Rodrigo’s Philadelphia concert is completely sold out by the official venue. It’s rare, but sometimes on the day of a show tickets drop on Ticketmaster.com.

Can I Win Tickets to See Olivia Rodrigo in Philly?

Yes! 94.5 PST has two pairs of tickets left for you to win. Be listening this Thursday (July 18) for us to Spill our Guts every hour for your chance to win on the 94.5 PST app.

Win Olivia Rodrigo Philly Tickets

We'll have hourly codes for your chance to win. The more codes you enter, the more chances to win! Click here to learn more. Chris & the Crew will call the winner live on the radio this Friday morning at 8 a.m.!

You must have the 94.5 PST app in order to enter on Thursday. Click here to download it now so you're ready.

Can I Buy Tickets to See Olivia Rodrigo in Philadelphia?

Tickets are available on some resale and third-party websites (as of July 17). It’s always in your best interest to verify the validity of any tickets puchased on a third party site. We must warn you, however, these tickets are VERY expensive.

Here’s what we found for Olivia Rodrigo in Philadelphia:

Tickpick.com – Tickets start at $600 (as of July 17). Click here to view more.

Stubhub.com – Tickets start at $750 before fees (as of July 17). Click here to view more.

How Much is Parking for Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly?

General admission parking is on sale now on Ticketmaster.com. General parking in advance is $35 (click here to purchase now).

It's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

There is always PLENTY of parking available in the stadium complex, so they will not run of out parking spots.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:



Wells Fargo Center Parking map

You can pay onsite, but you should be aware that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments.

They do, however, accept all major credit cards and digital payments (like Apple Pay and Google Pay).

Good news? The Phillies are NOT playing at home on Friday night, so you don't have to worry about extra traffic in the stadium complex.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets anad purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” by 6.5” with or without a handle. They are all subject to inspection at the venue.

If you need a locker, they’re available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to learn more.

Where is the Uber and Lyft Pick-up Lot at the Wells Fargo Center?

Uber (and Lyft) provide pickups in Lot T for ALL Wells Fargo Center events. If you’re leaving the venue, you should try to exit at one of the Broad Street entrances and cross over Pattison Avenue.

South Philadelphia Stadium Complex Parking Lots

Lot T is located just across the street (near the corner of Broad and Pattinson).