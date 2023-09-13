JUST ANNOUNCED! 94.5 PST Welcomes Olivia Rodrigo & The Guts World Tour to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center

Hot off an EPIC performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the biggest superstars on the entire planet is coming to Philadelphia.

94.5 PST Welcomes Olivia Rodrigo and The Guts World Tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Friday, July 19, 2024.

By the way, we've got your chance to win tickets right now. Click here to learn more.

A verified fan registration just began on Olivia Rodrigo's website at OliviaRodrigo.com. Fans must register between now and Sunday (September 17) at 10 p.m.

The verified fan presale will start Thursday, September 21 at 3 p.m. through Friday, September 22 at 2 p.m.

Don't wanna wait to buy tickets? Spill your GUTS Now on the 94.5 PST app for your chance to win!