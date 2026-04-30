She is one of the biggest music stars on the entire planet, and she is coming back to Philadelphia this fall.

Yes, Olivia Rodrigo just announced her 2026 concert tour, which includes a stop in Philly. The best? She's not coming for just one concert... she's coming for TWO nights inside Philly's biggest indoor concert arena.

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Philadelphia Concerts For 2026

Yes, Olivia Rodrigo is bringing The Unraveled Tour to Philly's Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8. She'll be joined by special guest Devon Again as an opening act.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 7) at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com. AMEX cardholders can access a presale starting on Tuesday (May 5th). You can click here to learn more about ticket sales for Philly. Olivia last performed in Philly on the GUTS Tour in July 2024.

Olivia's tour also includes four nights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Those are February 11, 12, 15, and 16, 2027. You can also click here to learn more about those tickets.

The Unraveled Tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The tour is in celebration her upcoming third studio album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love," which drops on June 12. It all kicks he tour kicks off September 25 in Hartford, CT and includes stops all over the continent including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more.

Olivia says she is excited to share the music from her new album with her fans. "(It) is an album mean to be felt deeply & sung loudly & I can't wait to do that with you on tour."

Meanwhile, O-Rod will be the host and musical guest this weekend on NBC's Saturday Night Live on May 2.