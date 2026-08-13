Tickets for Olivia Dean’s concert tour immediately sold out as soon as the shows were announced. So it’s safe to say that her concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend will be HUGE events.

I mean it is impressive when any artist sells out Madison Square Garden. AND it’s even more impressive when that artist is only one their first major arena tour and they accomplish that.

Well, for Olivia get ready to have your mind blown because she just sold out FOUR night at Madison Square Garden. She’ll be performing there on: Friday, August 14; Saturday, August 15; Monday, August 17; and Tuesday, August 18.

The concerts will be INSANELY popular.

Olivia Dean is Coming to Madison Square Garden

Of course if you keep scrolling ahead there will be some spoilers. Some concertgoers LOVE to be surprised as the artists starts to play each and every song. I appreciate those people. But I am NOT one of them.

If you're like me and want to plot and know everything that's ahead in a show, here's your chance. We dug into Olivia's recent concert stops on this tour and made our best guess for what songs she'll perform (and when).

This Is Olivia Dean’s Setlist for Madison Square Garden?

Here's the setlist:

Main Stage:

The Art of Loving (Intro)

Nice to Each Other

Lady Lady

So Easy (To Fall in Love)

Close Up

Let Alone the One You Love

Messy

UFO

Touching Toes

Something Inbetween

I’ve Seen It

Echo

Time

B Stage:

Loud

A Couple Minutes

The Hardest Part

Main Stage:

Baby Steps

Ladies Room

Move On Up

OK Love You Bye

It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be

Dive

Man I Need

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Schedule This gallery highlights the biggest concerts at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic live music venues in the world. From legendary rock bands and pop superstars to hip hop icons and once-in-a-lifetime reunions, Madison Square Garden concerts are always a major moment. Artists know that playing MSG means something special, and fans feel it the second the lights go down. This concert gallery showcases unforgettable performances, packed crowds, epic stage setups, and the energy that only The World’s Most Famous Arena can deliver. If you love live music, historic venues, or tracking who has taken the stage at Madison Square Garden, this gallery brings it all together and makes it easy to relive the shows that defined each era. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan