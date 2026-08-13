SPOILERS AHEAD: Olivia Dean’s Setlist For Madison Square Garden in New York
Tickets for Olivia Dean’s concert tour immediately sold out as soon as the shows were announced. So it’s safe to say that her concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend will be HUGE events.
I mean it is impressive when any artist sells out Madison Square Garden. AND it’s even more impressive when that artist is only one their first major arena tour and they accomplish that.
Well, for Olivia get ready to have your mind blown because she just sold out FOUR night at Madison Square Garden. She’ll be performing there on: Friday, August 14; Saturday, August 15; Monday, August 17; and Tuesday, August 18.
The concerts will be INSANELY popular.
Olivia Dean is Coming to Madison Square Garden
Of course if you keep scrolling ahead there will be some spoilers. Some concertgoers LOVE to be surprised as the artists starts to play each and every song. I appreciate those people. But I am NOT one of them.
If you're like me and want to plot and know everything that's ahead in a show, here's your chance. We dug into Olivia's recent concert stops on this tour and made our best guess for what songs she'll perform (and when).
This Is Olivia Dean’s Setlist for Madison Square Garden?
Here's the setlist:
Main Stage:
The Art of Loving (Intro)
Nice to Each Other
Lady Lady
So Easy (To Fall in Love)
Close Up
Let Alone the One You Love
Messy
UFO
Touching Toes
Something Inbetween
I’ve Seen It
Echo
Time
B Stage:
Loud
A Couple Minutes
The Hardest Part
Main Stage:
Baby Steps
Ladies Room
Move On Up
OK Love You Bye
It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be
Dive
Man I Need
2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Schedule
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan