The leaves starting to turn pretty colors and the chill in the the air are setting the scene for fun fall activities all over the area, including Hamilton Township's Oktoberfest, which is coming soon.

Hamilton Township invites everyone to celebrate the season. Bring your family and friends. It's a big event and always a lot of fun.

Oktoberfest in Hamilton is October 19

Make sure to save the date. It's Sunday, October 19, from 11 AM - 5 PM in Veterans Park South (use the Kuser Road entrance to the park). Set a reminder in your cellphone now, so you don't miss it.

Township officials posted all the details recently on Facebook. Check it out below.

Look for food trucks, vendors, and a craft beer garden

You're not going to want to miss this. There will be lots of food trucks with many different types of delicious food, craft and other vendors, family-friendly activities, and a craft beer garden for those 21 and older.

There will be live music

There will also be great live music. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit, relax, and enjoy. You'll hear all your favorite 80s tunes from the band, 80s Revolution. The Frontiers will also be performing. They are known as the world's number one Journey tribute band.

Hamilton Township firefighters had their firetrucks on display last year, which all the kids loved. I'm sure they'll be back this year, because October is Fire Prevention Month.

Look for pumpkins, mums, hay bales, cornstalks, sunflowers...everything to take some cute, fall pictures. It's a great event to make memories and catch up with friends and neighbors.

The rain date is October 26

Fingers crossed that it's a beautiful fall day. If it's not, the rain date is a week later, October 26.

Watch for updates on Facebook and at Hamilton Township's website.

