Medical Helicopter Crashes in Northeast Philly Causing Massive Inferno & Devestation

A small plane crashed in one of Philadelphia’s busiest neighborhoods just after 6 p.m. resulting in a terrifying evening for the City of Philadelphia.



A medical jet with six people on board crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia, officials say. The crash resulted in a massive fireball and appeared to set multiple homes, cars and businesses ablaze.

It happened just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Cottman and Roosevelt Blvd.

There was no official number yet how many people may have been killed or injured from the crash, according to a press conference from the Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Reports say the plane was carrying six people including a pediatric patient and her mother who were on a charity medical mission, traveling back to Mexico. That's been confirmed by multiple media outlets.

The exact nature of the damage on the ground (including nature of any injuries) was not immediately clear. Terrifying footage from the area has shown the fireball as it exploded into the night sky.

Eyewitness and Ring camera videos showed how terrifying it was:

An unified response is taking place on ground from both city, state and federal officials. Governor Josh Shapiro has been on the scene as well as members of the NTSB who are investigating the crash.

A large area remains inaccessible by the public at this time so we haven't fully seen the scope of the damage.

Evacuations are in the area as well for families that were affected by the area (as power outages remain as well).

It’s believed that the plane crashed about 40 seconds after takeoff from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, 6abc reports.

Road closures are expected in the area of the crash scene overnight and into much of the weekend at least as the cleanup and investigation continues. Of course, Roosevelt Blvd and Cottman Avenues are both very busy stretches of roadway.

More information is expected Saturday morning.