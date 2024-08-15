It’s been a rough summer on NJ Transit, but now it may get a little better for commuters.

Governor Murphy Announces Fare Holiday on NJ Transit

New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy made a shocking announced on Thursday morning that NJ Transit will be offering a fare holiday for all customers from August 26 through September 2, 2024.

That means that ALL fares will be waved or ALL modes of transportation in NJ Transit system-wide for that ENTIRE week (August 26 through September 2).

This means you’ll be able to board all NJ Transit trains, buses, rail lines and more… for FREE that week.

It's part of a project to say “thank you” to the hundreds of thousands of loyal customers who depend on public transit, they say.

Of course… that’s because it’s been a tough summer on NJ Transit.

NJ Transit Had a Tough Service Summer

Throughout the course of the summer, NJ Transit has faced its fare share of service disruptions.

It felt like nearly every week there was at least one story of passengers stranded waiting for trains due to issues on the rail lines.

The rail carrier has blamed “power problems and disabled trains,” throughout the summer.

In fact, Murphy has convened meetings with both Amtrak and NJ Transit officials throughout the summer to address the issues.

So today’s announcement seems to be a part of that…

NJ Transit Addresses Service Issues

NJ Transit says they’re working with Amtrak to fix disruptions that the busy rail line has faced this summer.

“As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief,” Murphy said.

The governor went to encourage others to take advantage of the free fares who may not otherwise commute on NJ Transit.

