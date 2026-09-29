There's still a few days left September. Chances are you haven't made your annual trip to your local Spirit Halloween yet to get all your Spooky Szn supplies. I've noticed the stores popping up in vacant stores all over the area. But, I'm already thinking about Christmas, and my planning my visit to Spirit Christmas.

Spirit Christmas reveals 2026 New Jersey locations

Spirit Halloween stores transform to your holiday headquarters, Spirit Christmas, right after the last trick-or-treaters have stepped off your porch with their bags full of candy. The list is already out of the locations in New Jersey. Keep reading to find out if there's one near you. If there isn't, it's worth heading out on a road trip to the closest location. Don't worry, you can shop online too

READ MORE: Wayfair Outlet opening in Central Jersey in time for the holidays

Spirit Christmas via Facebook Spirit Christmas via Facebook

At Spirit Christmas, you'll find a ton of holiday indoor and outdoor holiday décor including inflatables, animatronics, lights, trees, wreaths, fun holiday apparel including ugly sweaters (for your pets, too), unique gifts and stocking stuffers, party supplies, and so much more. I dare you to not be in a festive mood when you leave the store. It's impossible.

Spirit Christmas via Facebook Spirit Christmas via Facebook

For the 2026 holiday season, there will be four New Jersey Spirit Christmas stores:

Mays Landing - In the former Bed Bath & Beyond store, 190 Hamilton Commons, Suite 7. Hamilton, NJ.

Evesham Crossing - In the former Best But Outlet. 515 Route 73, Marlton, NJ.

Riverdale - In the former JoAnn fabrics store. 48 Route 23, Riverdale, NJ.

READ MORE: LOOK: Central Jersey farm debuts Dolly Parton-themed corn maze

Rockaway - In the former Party City store. 357 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway, NJ.

Spirit Christmas stores will be opening in October & November. For more information, click here.