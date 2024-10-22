Do you ever think back to those special restaurants where you went with family and friends, but are no longer around?

I get so nostalgic remembering places we went to after church for Sunday brunches, birthday dinners, or just casual meals on a Saturday night.

It's not just about the food; it's about the memories we made in those places.

Family Eating Meal At Outdoor Restaurant Together, Smiling monkeybusinessimages loading...

Maybe there was that little diner where you and your friends used to hang out after the bars closed, splitting pancakes or fries and chatting for hours.

Or a cozy Italian restaurant where your family celebrated milestones with the best pasta and warm bread straight from the oven.

Some of these spots became almost like a second home, a place you could count on for a good meal and great conversation.

romantic couple drinking beer with artistic lens flare rez-art loading...

These restaurants are closed now, replaced by new businesses, or left as empty buildings. I pass by some now and find myself a little sad.

But the memories stay with us.

I can still picture the booth where my family always sat or remember the waitress who would always know my parents' drink order.

Get our free mobile app

Don't you wish you could step back inside for just one more meal, milkshake, or pizza slice? I do.

It’s a reminder of how much these places meant to us, even if they’re no longer around.

They brought people together, made celebrations extra special, and gave us places to relax and unwind.

LuckyBusiness LuckyBusiness loading...

If only we could bring them back for just one more visit, right?

Those memories keep them alive in our hearts, and they’ll always hold a special place in our stories.

How many of these NJ restaurants have you been to?

READ MORE: The 10 Snobbiest Towns to Live in NJ

Warning...you're about to take a trip down Memory Lane. Keep reading.

Restaurants You Loved in NJ But Don't Exist Anymore I'm sure you have memories of having dinner at some of these places and secretly wish it would make a comeback., right?

How many have you been too? Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins