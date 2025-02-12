Here’s How Much Snow Fell in New Jersey & Eastern Pa. On February 11 & February 12, 2025
Snow started falling just in time for the evening commute across most of our area on Tuesday (February 11), and it tapered off right on time. The snow ended before sunrise on Wednesday morning (February 12).
How much fell? We've got a town-by-town breakdown posted below.
This storm, however, marks the biggest storm of the season for many in our area across Southern New Jersey & Eastern Pennsylvania with some areas receiving over 6" of snow for the first time in two years!
A few more winter storms are arriving within the next couple of days, however, they could be mostly rain. More details on that soon with 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
In the meantime, scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.
Philadelphia, PA Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Bustleton - 3.0"
- Philadelphia International Airport - 2.6" (as of 12 a.m.)
Bucks County, PA Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Levittown - 3.5"
Mercer County, NJ Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Trenton Mercer Airport - 1.4" (as of 12 a.m.)
Burlington County, NJ Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Lake Pine - 4.7"
- Fort Dix - 4.1"
- Mount Holly - 3.5"
Camden County, NJ Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Blackwood - 3.7"
- Haddon Township - 3.0"
Haddonfield - 3.0"
Gloucester County, NJ Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Washington Township - 4.4"
- Mantua- 4.0"
- Pitman - 4.0"
- West Deptford - 3.6"
Hunterdon County, NJ Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Whitehouse Station - 1.5"
Monmouth County, NJ now Totals for February 12, 2025
- Wall Township - 4.3"
- Freehold - 3.3"
Ocean County, NJ Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Tuckerton - 6.2"
- Brick - 5.8"
- Forked River - 5.0"
- Jackson - 4.3"
Delaware County, PA Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Boothwyn - 3.7"
Montgomery County, PA Snow Totals for February 12, 2025
- Plymouth Meeting - 3.0"
- Norristown - 2.7" (as of 1:30 a.m.)
- King of Prussia - 2.7"
Editors note: these are the most current totals from the Mount Holly branch of the National Weather Service, which were from their Public Information Statement at 6:16 a.m.
Snow totals rely on the public (and trained spotters) to share snow totals with the National Weather Service.