Have you heard? The holiday season in New Jersey brought some EXTRA green in 2025 as some lucky New Jerseyans had some draw-dropping wins with the New Jersey Lottery.

New Jersey Lottery Players Got Lucky Over the Holiday Season

From late December through the New Year's holiday, lottery players across the state were cashing in on big wins. In fact, 41 different players scored prizes of $10,000 or more in just the final week of the year. And a few won MUCH more than that.

READ MORE: Ocean County Couple Defies NJ Lottery Odds by Winning Two Huge Jackpots

The biggest win? It came on New Year's Eve, when someone in Jersey City hit a $3 million prize on a Win for Life! ticket.

Which Lottery Games Had the Most Winners?

Several major Powerball drawings were held over the holidays, including a Christmas Eve drawing that got a lot of attention for its $1.7 billion jackpot. While the grand prize went to a ticket sold in Arkansas, New Jersey still had its fair share of winners who took home smaller prizes (worth about $50,000).

READ MORE: Former News 12 NJ Meteorologist James Gregorio Lands New TV Job

But other big wins came from games like:

Mega Millions

Jersey Cash 5

Pick-6

And scratch-off instant games

Where Were the Winning Tickets Sold?

The 41 biggest prizes were claimed by players all across the state, with winners in Newark, Morristown, Toms River, Trenton, Cherry Hill, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Keep scrolling below to see which towns and retailers sold the winning tickets, and whether someone near you hit the jackpot: