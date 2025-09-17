Check your bank account or the mail. There's a good chance you may receive your NJ ANCHOR Tax Rebate payment a little early this year, according to the Patch.

The much-anticipated tax relief checks started going out this week (week of Monday, September 15), much to the surprise and delight of some New Jersey residents.

The checks weren't expected to be delivered for a few more weeks.

Checks are delivered on a rolling basis

Don't worry if you haven't received your check yet. The bonus money is being delivered on a rolling basis. That means the checks will be delivered, either by direct deposit or by a mailed check, little by little, not delivered to everyone all at once.

Why are you able to get your hands on your rebate check early this year?

The filing system was improved

Because the filing and validation system was improved and ran smoothly, checks were able to be issued earlier this year. The checks are being delivered more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

The New Jersey Division of Taxation says you can expect to receive your rebate about 90 days after your application was filed.

Your application may have been auto-filed by the state

Many New Jersey residents didn't have to do a thing to get their checks this year. If you had received a rebate check before your application was able to be auto-filed by the state.

If your application was auto-filed, you should have received a letter stating that, and asking you to make sure your personal information and banking information (if you're getting direct deposit) is correct.

Deadline to apply is October 31

If you're eligible for this NJ ANCHOR Rebate and haven't filed an application yet, there's still time. You can file online by clicking here. The deadline is October 31.

For more information, click here.

