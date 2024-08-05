You may not like this news.

It seems as if a longtime local bakery has been sold.

It's being reported in a mega-popular foodie Facebook group, Mercer, Bucks & Central Jersey Eateries, that Nino's Pastry Shop has been sold (both locations).

Gasp.

It's been around for many, many years on Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton. It opened back in 1996 by Nino and his wife, Jane.

Nino came to this country with his family from Sicily when he was only 15 years old. He worked in many bakeries throughout the years, carrying the experience at each one with him.

His dream was to one day open his very own bake shop, and that he did.

Nino's Pastry Shoppe is known and loved by many. Families from all over the area made it their go-to bakery.

I have friends that have never celebrated a birthday without a Nino's cake.

Nino's is also known for its Italian pastries and cookies, which Nino made by hand, each day.

Nino, Jane, and their daughter, Dana recently expanded by opening a second location on Scotch Road in Ewing in May 2023.

As Nino got older, Dana took on more of the family business, including the cake decorating. Nino's makes many custom cakes.

After hearing this news, I checked Nino's Pastry Shop's social media, it seems as if either the transition to the new owners hasn't happened yet or the new owners are keeping the shop going with the same name.

It looks as if some changes are coming, which may be indicative of new owners.

A recent Facebook post said a major announcement is coming soon about a new online ordering website.

I'll keep you posted if I find out anything else.

Nino's Pastry shop has yet to confirm this news.

