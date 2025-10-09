Hope you're hungry. The long-awaited Nifty Fifty's in Fairless Hills is now open, according to Lower Bucks Source.

Nifty Fifty's just opened on South Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills

It's in the former Bank of America building on South Oxford Valley Road. It was approved last fall by the Bristol Township Zoning Hearing Board.

READ MORE: Famous Philly cheesesteak place opening 2nd Bucks County location

If you've never been to a Nifty Fifty's, it has a cool, retro diner from the 50s vibe. It's known for its freshly-pressed burgers, fresh chicken nuggets, hand-cut fries, creamy milkshakes, and the world's largest soda fountain.

Nifty Fifty's Fairless Hills via Facebook Nifty Fifty's Fairless Hills via Facebook loading...

The restaurant hosted a soft opening for friends and family on Saturday (October 4), and opened its doors to the public the next day (Sunday, October 5) at 11 AM, just in time for lunch.

The restaurant offers dine in or takeout

You can dine in or takeout. I'd recommend dine in. It's a cool experience.

Get our free mobile app

Nifty Fifty's hours are:

Monday - Thursday from 11 AM - 11 PM

Friday - Saturday from 11 AM - Midnight, for your late-night snack cravings.

A Fairless Hills resident owns this new Fairless Hills location, as well as the Warminster location, so go on out and support local.

Nifty Fifty's is a Philadelphia-area chain

Nifty Fifty's has been in the Philadelphia area for many years, first opening in 1987 in Ridley Township.

Nifty Fifty's Fairless Hills via Facebook Nifty Fifty's Fairless Hills via Facebook loading...

Other Pennsylvania locations include Newtown Square, Abington, South Philadelphia, Northeast Philadelphia, and Fishtown.

READ MORE: New concept delivery restaurant now open in Yardley

There's only one location in New Jersey

There's only one location in New Jersey. It's in Turnersville. There's another one on the way in Oaklyn, the website says.

Newark, Delaware also has a Nifty Fifty's.

To check out the menu, click here. Warning, viewing the menu will make you hungry.

The new Nifty Fifty's is located at 503 South Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz