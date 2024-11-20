Two popular local restaurants, Nick’s Roast Beef in Northeast Philadelphia and Dockside Bensalem, unexpectedly closed their doors over the weekend, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

There is a connection.

Both Nick's Roast Beef and Dockside Bensalem had the same owner

Both restaurants are owned by local restaurant owner, Matt Rossi.

The news took many in both communities by surprise.

Rossi explained the (what seemed like) sudden closures in a straightforward manner, saying, “Financially, we just weren’t able to continue. It's as simple and cut and dried as that.”

Nick’s Roast Beef, a popular sports bar near Philadelphia Mills mall, opened in late 2018 and became well-known for its live music and delicious, messy roast beef sandwiches.

Rossi had also previously operated a Nick’s location on Cottman Avenue, but that spot closed earlier this year after a big rent increase.

In April 2023, he opened Dockside, a spacious restaurant and event space with a beautiful deck overlooking Neshaminy Creek.

Locals shared their frustration online, especially with the timing of the closures right before the holiday season.

Many were concerned about rebooking events and parties that were planned at the two restaurants.

All those with private events booked will be refunded

Rossi assured customers that all refunds were being handled and that he had no plans to file for bankruptcy. “We’ve spoken to everyone, and we’re making it right,” he said.

In the wake of the closures, other local businesses have stepped up to help workers all of a sudden finding themselves unemployed.

Other local restaurants offering jobs to laid off workers

Chickie’s & Pete’s reached out to offer job opportunities to laid-off workers.

Sweet Lucy’s in Northeast Philadelphia offered its newly expanded private catering room to those affected.

Broken Goblet Brewing in Bensalem also expressed sympathy and encouraged musicians who had gigs booked at Nick’s to get in touch for potential opportunities.

It’s a tough time for the local food scene, but the community is rallying to support those impacted by the sudden closures.

